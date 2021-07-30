Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Forrester Research updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.850 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.280 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $47.89. 183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15. Forrester Research has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

