Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock opened at $274.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $277.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $718,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $5,255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fortinet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Fortinet by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 4,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.