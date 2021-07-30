Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) traded down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $250.40 and last traded at $258.00. 16,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,093,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

