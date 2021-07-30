Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

Fortive stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.86. 61,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.62. Fortive has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

