Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

