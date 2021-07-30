Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the June 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FTMDF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 139,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,248. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
