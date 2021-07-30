Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the June 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FTMDF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 139,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,248. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

