Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.18

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:FOXT traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 54.70 ($0.71). 727,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,042. The company has a market cap of £177.73 million and a PE ratio of -53.00. Foxtons Group has a 12-month low of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.80 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.30.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

