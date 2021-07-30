Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.18

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:FOXT traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 54.70 ($0.71). 727,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,042. The company has a market cap of £177.73 million and a PE ratio of -53.00. Foxtons Group has a 12-month low of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.80 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.30.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

