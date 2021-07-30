Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FC. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

FC opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $519.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

