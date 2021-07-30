Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

