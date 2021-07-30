Franklin Electric Co., Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Franklin Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $87.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,511,000 after purchasing an additional 340,714 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,215,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 54,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,402,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.