Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

