Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.85 ($55.12).

FPE stock opened at €33.10 ($38.94) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €33.67.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

