Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.85 ($55.12).

FPE stock opened at €33.10 ($38.94) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €33.67.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

