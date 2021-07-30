Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after buying an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,970,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.84. 350,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,946,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $43.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

