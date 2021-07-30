Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.52. 216,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,899. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

