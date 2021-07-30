Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,850 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.00. 31,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.70. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

