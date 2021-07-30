Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,361,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.50. 133,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,370,345. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $399.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

