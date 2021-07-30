Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after buying an additional 1,206,932 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,215,000 after buying an additional 973,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 743,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,619,000 after purchasing an additional 575,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BTI stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. 37,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,638. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

