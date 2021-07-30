Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

FURY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. 230,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22. Fury Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 207,337 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.