FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will earn $10.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.13.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $419.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 12-month low of $147.36 and a 12-month high of $457.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,978 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.