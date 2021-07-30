FY2021 Earnings Forecast for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Issued By Capital One Financial

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W. P. Carey in a research note issued on Sunday, July 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.76. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

WPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

