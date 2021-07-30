FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $5.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,612 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 37,682 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after buying an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $3,083,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

