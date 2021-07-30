FY2021 EPS Estimates for Centamin plc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centamin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15.

CELTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital began coverage on Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.05.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

