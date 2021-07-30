FY2021 EPS Estimates for CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) Reduced by Desjardins

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Desjardins lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.40. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.05 billion.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.