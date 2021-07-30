FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Raised by Capital One Financial

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

