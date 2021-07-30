FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitable Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $15.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.50. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.81 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$148.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$157.56.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$145.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$137.84. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$73.49 and a 12 month high of C$153.80.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

