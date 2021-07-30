FY2021 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medpace in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $175.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.44. Medpace has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $196.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Medpace by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,444,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Medpace by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,082,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $2,759,977.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $2,309,533.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,799 shares of company stock worth $46,473,731. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

