FY2021 EPS Estimates for Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

PBIP opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Prudential Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $110.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 52.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 76.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.