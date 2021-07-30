FY2021 EPS Estimates for Safehold Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Safehold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.07 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SAFE stock opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.79. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $91.17.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Safehold by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,063,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,068,420.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

