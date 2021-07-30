FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a report released on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $10.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $196.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.16. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.