FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mimecast Limited Decreased by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mimecast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.87.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock worth $11,869,007. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

