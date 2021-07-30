FY2024 Earnings Forecast for ObsEva SA Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Wedbush lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ObsEva in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ObsEva’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $149.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

