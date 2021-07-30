G.Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Stock analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hubbell in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $8.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.50. G.Research also issued estimates for Hubbell’s FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

NYSE HUBB opened at $197.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $131.09 and a twelve month high of $201.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.24.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

