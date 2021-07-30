Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $62.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.19. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

