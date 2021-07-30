GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GBL opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.77. GAMCO Investors has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 49,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,415,838.06. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,604 over the last 90 days. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

