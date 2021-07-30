Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Morgan Stanley

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Garmin stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,212. Garmin has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $158.35. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.63.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,135 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,188. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

