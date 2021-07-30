GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GATX opened at $92.00 on Friday. GATX has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.18.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.99.

In other GATX news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,218.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

