GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Announces GBX 1.75 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON GCP opened at GBX 106.80 ($1.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 341.00, a current ratio of 341.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.40 ($1.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £941.29 million and a P/E ratio of -67.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.63.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

In other GCP Infrastructure Investments news, insider Dawn Crichard acquired 24,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £24,951.75 ($32,599.62). Also, insider Steven Wilderspin bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,813.69).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.