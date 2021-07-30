Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the June 30th total of 34,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ GENC traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,152. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.05.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gencor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
