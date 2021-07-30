Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the June 30th total of 34,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ GENC traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,152. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.05.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gencor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

