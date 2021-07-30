Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.86% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 480,873 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 171,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATAX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 97,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,328. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.88 million, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.57.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

