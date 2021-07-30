Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.07 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. 214,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,298,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.61. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

