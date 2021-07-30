Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 346 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.90. 9,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.69. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $181.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

