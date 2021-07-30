General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

GD stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.04. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.