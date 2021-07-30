General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.General Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.250 EPS.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.13. 517,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,671,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27.

General Electric shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

