Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

GENI stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.78. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.