Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 604 Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,999 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of First Savings Financial Group worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

FSFG stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $175.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.87. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.59). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 31.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.