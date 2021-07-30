Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) by 190.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

