Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,313 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 224.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DADA opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.78. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

