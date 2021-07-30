Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 89,674 Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 135,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

BBGI opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $76.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.67. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.

In other Beasley Broadcast Group news, CEO Caroline Beasley purchased 20,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $51,236.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,390.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 36,631 shares of company stock valued at $93,459. Company insiders own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.