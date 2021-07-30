Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 37,700 Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Separately, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Design Therapeutics Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

