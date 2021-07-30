George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given New C$149.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$149.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. George Weston currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.80.

OTCMKTS WNGRF traded up $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.18. George Weston has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $104.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.52.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

